Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The US, the European Union and others have granted temporary approval for the use of remdesivir

Capital Health

WHO advises against remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

Published

The US, the European Union and others have granted temporary approval for the use of remdesivir © POOL/AFP/File / Ulrich Perrey

Paris, France, Nov 20 – The anti-viral drug remdesivir should not be used to treat Covid-19 patients no matter how severe their illness as it has “no important effect” on survival chances, the World Health Organization said Friday.

Denting hopes in one of the few treatments that had shown some initial promise in severe patients, a WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) of international experts said there was “no evidence based on currently available data that it does improve patient-important outcomes”.

The United States, the European Union and other countries have granted temporary approval for the use of remdesivir after initial research showed it may shorten recovery time in some coronavirus patients.

President Donald Trump was treated with remdesivir among other medicines after he tested positive for Covid-19 in October.

Friday’s WHO recommendation was based on four international randomised trials among more than 7,000 patients hospitalised with the virus.

Publishing updated treatment guidance in the BMJ medical journal, the panel acknowledged that their recommendation does not mean that remdesivir has no benefit for patients.

But based on the latest figures, costs and delivery methods, it advised “against administering remdesivir in addition to usual care for the treatment of patients hospitalised with Covid-19, regardless of disease severity”.

The panel recommended that remdesivir trials continued, however, adding that their advice didn’t constitute proof that the treatment couldn’t work in Covid-19 cases.

“That’s why it’s a conditional recommendation. (There may) still be potential small benefit, maybe in a subgroup (of patients),” Janet Diaz, the WHO’s head of clinical care, told reporters on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Is there a subgroup that may benefit more, such a severe patients versus critical patients”?

Manufacturer Gilead said that remdesivir was recognised as Covid-19 treatment by several official health agencies, including the US National Institutes of Health and Infectious Diseases of America, based on “robust data from several randomised control trials”.

“We regret that the WHO recommendation do not take this data into account even as the number of new cases globally is increasing considerably,” it said.

– ‘Expensive drug’ –

The US pharma giant said last month that the drug had boosted 2020 third quarter sales by almost $900 million.

Initially developed as a treatment for the Ebola virus, remdesivir was found in one study published in May to reduce the length of hospital stays for Covid-19 sufferers from 15 to 11 days on average.

A subsequent WHO pre-print however found the drug “appeared to have little or no effect” on mortality or length of hospitalisation among more than 11,000 hospitalised patients across 30 countries.

Peter Horby, professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Global Health at Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Medicine, said the WHO’s recommendation would require a rethink in how hospitalised Covid-19 cases are treated.

“Remdesivir is an expensive drug that must be given intravenously for five to ten days, so this recommendation will save money and other healthcare resources,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

37 die in violent start to Uganda’s election season

Kampala, Uganda, Nov 20 – At least thirty-seven people died in violent clashes between Ugandan security forces and supporters of opposition presidential candidate Bobi...

22 mins ago

Capital Health

Governors to launch ‘no mask no service’ campaign next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – The Council of Governors (CoG) is set to launch the ‘no mask no service’ campaign on Monday, to sensitize...

39 mins ago

County News

Underwhelming citizen participation missing link in graft fight: Wabukala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairperson Eliud Wabukala has cited citizen apathy and inadequate participation in governance processes as...

4 hours ago

Kenya

MP John Kiarie seeks to secure retirement benefits of Auditor General

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie has petitioned Parliament seeking legislation to secure retirement benefits of future holders of the...

6 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia conflict puts 2.3 million children in need: UNICEF

Khartoum, Sudan, Nov 20 – The outbreak of conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has left some 2.3 million children in urgent need of assistance...

7 hours ago

County News

10 bodies recovered from Lake Victoria following Tuesday boat tragedy

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 20 – All ten person who drowned at Lake Victoria following a boat accident on Tuesday night in Usenge area, Siaya...

7 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta says govt committed to modernize security sector

KITUI, Kenya Nov 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the Government’s commitment to the modernisation of the country’s security apparatus. The President said...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

WHO warns of COVID-19 upsurge during Christmas festivities

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has appealed to African countries to be on high alert due to a possible...

7 hours ago