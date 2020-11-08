Connect with us

Capital News
Wetangula has had it rough leading the party after officials attempted to oust him. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Wetangula says no planned NDC for Ford Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – FORD-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has dismissed a notice issued by a faction led by Kanduyi lawmaker Wafula Wamunyiyi, announcing that the party’s National Delegates Congress (NDC) set for November 21 at the Bomas of Kenya.

In statement, Wetangula who is entangled in a fight for the control of the Party, said the notice which emanated from the party’s demoted Secretary General David Eseli Simiyu  is invalid.

“Consequently, all members of FORD-Kenya are advised to ignore in its entirety the unauthorised and unlawful purported Notice by a suspended official in the name of Hon. Eseli Simuyu,” read the statement signed jointly by Wetangula, Milicent Abudho (Deputy Secretary-General) and Joel Ruhu (National Chairman).

The embattled FORD-K  Party Leader accused Simuyu of acting in contravention of an order issued by the High Court which restrained him from transacting the business of the party.

He said the Tongaren MP was suspended from the Office of Secretary-General on May 31, and was also prohibited from transacting the business of the party.

“Neither the party nor any of its organs instructed and or authorised Hon. Eseli Simiyu to issue the Notice of October 31, 2020 and November 1, 2020 as appearing in the daily newspapers.

