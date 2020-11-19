We’re committed to the modernisation of the security sector, President Kenyatta reiterates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KITUI, Kenya, Nov 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated Government’s commitment to the modernisation of the country’s security apparatus.

The President said despite competing national interests, including the fight against Covid-19, the Government will continue investing in equipment, technology and training to enhance the effectiveness of the police and other security agencies.

“My administration recognizes the importance of security in the realization of peace and sustainable social economic development, this is the reason I have paid particular focus on the security sector since coming into office.

“We understand that in a dynamic operating environment characterized by emerging and asymmetrical threats, investment in modern technology and cutting-edge training is instrumental for 21st Century law enforcement,” the President said.

The Head of State spoke on Thursday at the Border Police Unit (BPU) headquarters and training campus at Kanyonyo in Kitui County where he officially launched several infrastructure projects among them new lecture halls and barracks, Integrated, communication centre and sixty staff houses.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of a modern hospital and flagged off a fleet of thirty five patrol vehicles donated by the US Government to beef up Kenya’s anti-terrorism efforts.

Once again, the President hailed the multi-agency approach to the management of the country’s security and congratulated BPU for synergising with other security and border control agencies to significantly lower incidents of cross-border insecurity.

“Going forward, our security sector will adopt greater collaborative approaches with related agencies both within the country as well as colleagues in other nations,” the President said.

On the welfare of police officers, the President said the Government continues to implement initiatives aimed at improving their working and living conditions among them the expanded medical and housing schemes.

The Head of State challenged the security sector to collaborate more with the public in the fight against crime in order to attain greater success.

“In doing so, we must also remember that community involvement is critical to mission success. Officers in the security sector must cultivate a community-friendly image, be courteous, be approachable and be embodiments of the highest standards and ideals of the service,” the President advised.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i thanked President for the Government’s enhanced investment in the security sector.

“Since you became President in 2013, the unprecedented changes we have seen in the security of our country and the level of investment that has gone into the security sector is actually testament to your level of interest and focus in securing our people, our property and the country,” Dr Matiang’i said.

Other speakers at the event, attended by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Robert Kibochi and Interior CAS Hussein Dado among other senior Government officials, were Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and the US Regional Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Marc Jackson.