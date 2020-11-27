Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Over 300 people died in Kenya in April when heavy rains started. /KENYA RED CROSS.

County News

Weatherman warns of floods in 15 counties, including Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that there will be heavy rainfall and flooding in 15 counties in the first week of December.

In the advisory, the Meteorological Service Director Stella Aura said the moderate probability of the occurrence is between 33 percent to 66 percent.

“Heavy rainfall of more than 30mm is expected over the northeastern parts of the country. The heavy rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 40mm in northeastern and spread to the southern, coastal regions, western and central highlands including Nairobi area on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 respectively,” she said.

She added that the rainfall is expected to continue on Sunday 29 over western, southeastern, coastal regions and central highlands including Nairobi area. It is likely to reduce in intensity on Monday 30.

Areas to receive the heavy rains include: Nairobi, Garissa, Mandera, Marsabit, Nyeri, Isiolo, Kisii, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Kiambu, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga.

Others include: Samburu, Bomet, Nakuru, Tharaka Nithi, Baringo, Migori, Nandi, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Busia, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Kajiado, Narok, Kitui, Kakamega, Mombasa, Siaya and Nyamira.

Aura said landslides are likely to occur in Central and Western regions and urged residents in the areas to move to higher ground.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods,” she said while also asking the motorists, cyclists and pedestrians also asked to exercise caution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Residents are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes,” she said.

She noted that the water levels in rivers, lakes and dams over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands, West of Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley are expected to remain high.

“Floodwaters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream,” she said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Nairobians urged to submit views on Sonko impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – Members of the public have until Wednesday next week to submit their views in support or against the planned...

30 mins ago

BBI

Mudavadi says he will campaign for BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has pledged to campaign for the Building Bridges Initiative (Amendment) Bill,...

41 mins ago

Headlines

Court dismisses Itumbi’s attempt to prosecute Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – The court has dismissed Dennis Itumbi’s application in which he sought to institute private prosecution against Interior Cabinet Secretary...

53 mins ago

World

Tens of millions set for strictest curbs when England lockdown ends

London, United Kingdom, Nov 26 – More than 23 million people will be under the tightest restrictions once England’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown ends next...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Trump says he will leave office — if Biden victory is confirmed

Washington, United States, Nov 27 – President Donald Trump said Thursday for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe...

5 hours ago

World

Argentina bids final farewell to favorite son Maradona

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25 – Huge crowds bade a grief-filled adieu Thursday to Argentina’s favorite son Diego Maradona before he was buried on...

8 hours ago

World

AstraZeneca says its vaccine needs ‘additional study’

London, United Kingdom, Nov 26 – The head of British drug manufacturer AstraZeneca said on Thursday further research was needed on its Covid-19 vaccine...

8 hours ago

World

Outcry grows in France after police filmed beating music producer

Paris, France, Nov 26 – A video of police beating a black music producer in Paris triggered outrage and condemnation on Thursday, leading to...

10 hours ago