Waiguru shuts county headquarters as COVID-19 cases spike among staff

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Monday ordered a two-week closure of county headquarters following a spike in COVID-19 infections at the premises.

Through a notice dated November 14, Governor Waiguru said all workers will be required to work from home effective November 16.

“The rate at which the infections have been spreading recently, especially at the county headquarters amongst county officers, despite institution of infection and control measures have raised serious concerns to the executive,” she noted.

“Despite efforts to keep the offices running and staff continuing to physically interact while strictly observing MOH COVID-19 guidelines, these have not borne the desired results, if anything, cases appear to be increasing by day at the headquarters,” Waiguru added.

The Governor however noted that over the period, county staff will work from home and conduct virtual meetings while making use of electronic devices to share work-related information.

“All officers must be reachable on phone, especially during working hours and respond timely to communication on their emails,” she pointed out.

Waiguru further directed County Executive Committee Members and chief officers to develop plans that ensure critical functions are performed effectively by all workers.

“County Executive Committee Members and Chief Officers will be required however to develop plans to ensure critical departmental functions are performed while observing all MOH guidelines on disease prevention and containment,” the notice read in part.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Governor directed the Health Chief Executive Officer to ensure mass testing of all officers in the affected departments and ensure the premises are fumigated even as she undertook to continue monitoring the situation for further guidance.