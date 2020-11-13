Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

Virus-linked deaths hit 1,228 as 25 more fatalities reported

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – COVID-19 claimed twenty-five more lives within 24 hours leading to Friday raising fatalities linked to the disease since March to 1,228, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country’s caseload equally increased, after 1,470 people tested positive for the disease.

The new cases were from a sample size of 8,072 tested across the country, raising COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country since March to 68,193.

“Our cumulative tests are now 774, 982,” the CS said. “From the cases, 1,397 are Kenyans and 73 foreigners. 986 are males and 484 females.”

Meanwhile, 791 patients recovered from the disease among them 695 under home-based care.

Total recoveries stood at 44, 872 as of Friday.

The CS said 1,364 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,726 are on home-based isolation and care.

He said fifty-four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), sixteen of whom are ventilatory support and 32 on supplemental oxygen.

Another ninety-three patients are on supplementary oxygen out of whom seventy-three are in the general wards and twenty are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

