Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Virgin’s Hyperloop carries passengers for the first time

Published

Proponents have said the Hyperloop stands to revolutionize transportation, but critics have warned the technology could be unsafe © AFP/File / CRISTINA QUICLER

Los Angeles, United States, Nov 9 – The Virgin Hyperloop made its first journey carrying passengers Sunday, in a test the company claimed represented a major step forward for the “groundbreaking” technology capable of transporting people at 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) an hour.

The Hyperloop is intended to carry passengers in small pods through a vacuum tube, with proponents arguing it could revolutionize high-speed travel.

Virgin says the Hyperloop will be able to reach top speeds of 1,080 kilometers an hour (671 mph) — projecting a 45-minute journey from Los Angeles to San Francisco — and will produce no carbon emissions.

But until Sunday the technology, first proposed by eccentric US tech magnate Elon Musk in 2012, had not been tested with people on board.

Two Virgin employees made the 500-meter journey in a two-person vehicle in just 15 seconds at a test site in the Nevada desert.

Passenger Sara Luchian told the BBC she felt the trip was “exhilarating both psychologically and physically”, and reported no discomfort.

Once brought into regular use, the pods will be able to transport up to 28 people at a time, Virgin says, with larger models for moving goods also in development.

Virgin’s Hyperloop has raised more than $400 million, largely from company CEO Richard Branson and the logistics company DP World, which is owned by the Dubai government. Virgin is one of a number of companies working to develop the technology.

But while Branson on Sunday hailed the success of the “groundbreaking” Hyperloop, concerns have dogged developers about just how safe the technology would be.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One researcher at Sweden’s Royal Institute of Technology, argued that the high speeds involved could turn the Hyperloop into a “barf ride.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

‘Plantdemic’ hits Philippines as demand for greenery grows

Manila, Philippines, Nov 9 – A gardening craze dubbed “plantdemic” has spread across the Philippines after coronavirus restrictions fuelled demand for greenery, sending plant...

56 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

For Trump, a nightmarish weekend of defiance and defeat

Washington, United States, Nov 8 – His brow furrowed, shoulders slightly slumped, Donald Trump seemed alone Saturday on his golf course near Washington. It...

1 hour ago

World

Nuremberg preserves Nazi past, stone by stone

Nuremberg, Germany, Nov 9 – When Nazi ruins begin to crumble, is it better for Germany to rip them down or restore them? That...

2 hours ago

World

Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing

The Hague, Netherlands, Nov 9 – Ex-Kosovo president Hashim Thaci is to appear Monday before a war crimes court in The Hague to face...

2 hours ago

World

Iraq’s pro-Iran factions see smoother sailing with Biden at helm

Baghdad, Iraq, Nov 9 – Iraq’s pro-Tehran factions have welcomed Joe Biden’s election as US president, alarming officials and activists in Baghdad who fear...

2 hours ago

World

Biden win forces Mexico to rebuild complicated US ties

Mexico City, Mexico, Nov 9 – After years of close ties with Donald Trump, Mexico must now reshape its complex relations with the United...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Biden to name virus team as worldwide cases top 50 million

Washington, United States, Nov 9 – The global tally of people infected by the coronavirus shot past 50 million on Monday, as United States...

2 hours ago

County News

Elders anoint Lenku as new Maa spokesman to replace Ntimama

NAKURU, Kenya Nov 9 – The Maa community has a new spokesman to replace former Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama. The Maa Council of...

2 hours ago