Mbotela had been admitted at the facility since October 29 and was due to be discharged having recuperated/KBC

Kenya

Veteran broadcaster Mambo Mbotela in need of Sh1.1mn to clear medical bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Veteran broadcast broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela has called on well-wishers to help him in offsetting his hospital bill at the Nairobi South Hospital.

The hospital’s Human Resource Manager Stephen Mutavi said in an appeal dated November 12 that Mbotela had been admitted at the facility since October 29 and was due to be discharged having recuperated.

His medical bill accumulated to Sh1,105,498.

“He is due for discharge Friday November 13, 2020 as per the doctor’s recommendations to continue with homecare treatment,” Mutavi said.

“The medical bills have accumulated to Ksh.1, 105,498.78 as of today (Friday) and have to be cleared upon discharge. Any assistance given towards offsetting this bill will be highly appreciated.”

