Underwhelming citizen participation missing link in graft fight: Wabukala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairperson Eliud Wabukala has cited citizen apathy and inadequate participation in governance processes as one of the major threats in the fight against corruption in the country.

While attributing the failure by the citizenry to hold their leaders to account, elect persons of integrity and shun those involved in unethical behavior, Wabukala said inaction by members of the public had in the long run eroded accountability, transparency and integrity.

“The challenge of corruption remains the greatest threat in our country’s development agenda negating the government’s determination to provide efficient, effective and responsive services to its people,” he said on Friday during a virtual ethics conferencecorganized by Strathmore University.

He cited findings of a study conducted by the commission in 2019 which revealed a staggering 67 per cent of Kenyans do nothing in regards to the fight against the vice with only 5.8 per cent reporting graft incidences.

“The Individual citizens should know that the war against corruption is a responsibility for all,” he said.

He further cited the culture of impunity and the disregard of the rule of law especially by the leadership as another hinderance in the fight against corruption.

Wabukala lamented that those in leadership positions often try to manipulate systems to protect themselves from accountability whenever they are found liable for corrupt and unethical action.

“I urge all those entrusted with leadership positions to always remember that Kenyans are looking upon them for effective discharge of public duty.I urge all of us to join hands as we tackle these impediments in the interest of our Country and the future generation,” he said.

But despite the challenges, Wabukala assured that the commission would not relent in executing its mandate to protect public resources.

He revealed that for instance, in the past five years, the commission has concluded investigations into 824 corruption-related cases; and in close collaboration with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), secured convictions in 153 cases out of the 244 corruption cases finalized in various courts.

In addition, he said, the commission has recovered corruptly acquired assets worth approximately Sh19.9 billion and disrupted possible loss of public funds worth approximately Sh96 billion in the last 10 years.

“As a country we need to consider enhancing accountability, transparency and integrity in broad overarching framing context through the following ways,” he said.

In a report based on three consolidated financial years handed to President Uhuru Kenyatta two weeks ago, DPP Noordin Haji said his office had registered cases worth Sh224 billion involving top government officials in the last three years.

According to Haji, the 53 cases on corruption allegations involve seven Cabinet Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries, 11 governors and senior county officials, 22 directors and chief executive officers and seven MPs.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) multi-billion shillings scandal is the latest that EACC is probing in collaboration with other government agencies with a view of charging those found culpable.