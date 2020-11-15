Connect with us

Capital News
Matungu MP Justus Murunga who died on November 14, 2020.

County News

Uhuru mourns Matungu MP Justus Murunga as a dilligent leader

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives, friends and residents of Matungu Constituency following the death of their MP Justus Murunga Makokha.

In his message of encouragement, the President eulogised Murunga as a diligent and industrious servant of the people who dedicated his energy to improving the welfare of the residents of Matungu Constituency.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Hon Murunga’s family, relatives and the people of Matungu Constituency. My thoughts and prayers are with you,” the President said.

The first-term opposition MP died on Saturday night while being rushed to hospital in Mumias after collapsing at his rural home.

Deputy President William Ruto said Murunga was a “hardworking and visionary leader who relentlessly advocated for the empowerment of the people.”

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was among the first leaders to send condolences to his family, describing him as a hardworking and selfless leader.

“I am deeply saddened by his death which has robbed Kakamega a focused leader whose contribution in development of our county will be missed,” he said.

There was no immediate confirmation on reports that he succumbed to COVID-19 that has felled more than 1,200 people in the country since March.

The MP had been receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu until last week when he was discharged.

Though a member of the Amani National Congress (ANC), Murunga was a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga movement, often helping to arrange political meetings in the region.

