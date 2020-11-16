Connect with us

TSC asks teachers aged above 58 to keep off classrooms in COVID-19 countermeasures

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia has directed teachers aged 58 years and above to work from home in a bid to safeguard them from rising COVID-19 infections.

Macharia assured teachers of their job security saying no teacher will be sacked for working from home, in line with a presidential directive to protect vulnerable groups.

“Am asking our teachers to continue adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Teachers aged 58 years and above and those with pre-existing conditions are encouraged to work from home,” she said.

While addressing the nation early in November, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed State and public officers aged above 58 years and those with compromised immunity to work remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President said only public servants in critical sectors will be required to be physically in office with requisite preventive protocols required to be in place to safeguard their health.

