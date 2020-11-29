Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US President Donald Trump walks to the motorcade as he departs the White House on November 27, 2020. He is refusing to give up on his legal challenges to the election

World

Trump loses another election court challenge

Published

Washington, United States, Nov 29 – The US state of Pennsylvania’s supreme court dismissed another legal challenge to the election by supporters of President Donald Trump on Saturday, further reducing his already near-impossible odds of overturning the results.

A Republican lawsuit had sought to invalidate mail-in ballots in the battleground state that President-elect Joe Biden won by about 81,000 votes — or to throw out all votes and allow the state’s legislature to decide the winner.

The court dismissed both claims in a unanimous decision, calling the second one an “extraordinary proposition that the court disenfranchise all 6.9 million Pennsylvanians who voted in the general election.”

The lawsuit argued that a Pennsylvania law from 2019 allowing universal mail-in voting was unconstitutional.

The judges said that their November 21 challenge to the law was filed too late, coming more than a year after it was enacted and with the election results “becoming seemingly apparent.”

Pennsylvania officially certified Biden’s victory there on November 24. The lawsuit had also sought to stop certification.

Saturday’s decision follows a long line of similar ones, including a ruling the day before in which a federal appeals court flatly dismissed Trump’s claim that the election was unfair and refused to freeze Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

Trump has refused to give up on his claims of fraud in the November 3 election despite his repeated court defeats, tweeting bizarre conspiracy theories and vowing to continue his legal fight.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Thursday, he said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Biden is officially confirmed the winner by the Electoral College on December 14.

But on Friday he tweeted that “Biden can only enter the White House as president if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained.”

Biden, who is to be sworn in on January 20, won 306 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 232.

The president-elect has said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the vote outcome.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Woman Spikes Lover’s Drink In Nyali, Transfers Sh1.7mn From His Bank Account

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – A woman has been arrested in the Kenyan coast after spiking his drink, and stealing Sh1.7 million from his...

3 mins ago

World

Award-winning photojournalist wounded covering Paris protest

Paris, France, Nov 29 – A press freedom group has denounced the “unacceptable” injury of an award-winning Syrian photojournalist during a Paris protest against...

27 mins ago

World

Canada blocks certain drug exports in response to US plan

Montreal, Canada, Nov 28 – Canada announced Saturday a ban on exporting certain medicines that are or may soon be in short supply, a...

27 mins ago

World

Britain and France sign fresh deal to reduce migrant crossings

London, United Kingdom, Nov 29 – Increased patrols and technology will be deployed along France’s beaches under a new agreement between Paris and London...

29 mins ago

Featured

Delayed Tokyo Olympics to cost additional $1.9bn: report

Tokyo, Japan, Nov 29 – The coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics could cost $1.9 billion more than its original budget of $13 billion, a 15 percent...

29 mins ago

World

French protesters clash with police over new security law

Paris, France, Nov 28 – Violent clashes erupted in Paris Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security...

8 hours ago

World

Ethiopia’s Abiy says Tigray fighting ‘completed’ as army claims regional capital

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 28 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Saturday that military operations in the country’s northern Tigray region were “completed”...

11 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia Military In Control Of Key Tigray Locations, Frees Subdued Soldiers As Hunt Intensifies For Militia

ADDIS Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 28 – Ethiopian military Saturday took control of key locations in northern Tigray, including the main airport Mekele, marking a...

13 hours ago