Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US President Donald Trump, who refuses to acknowledge that he lost his bid for reelection to Democrat Joe Biden, has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the voting and count were replete with fraud

Headlines

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Published

US President Donald Trump, who refuses to acknowledge that he lost his bid for reelection to Democrat Joe Biden, has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the voting and count were replete with fraud © AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski

Washington, United States, Nov 18 – Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the government’s top election security official, who had rejected the president’s unsubstantiated claims of “massive” fraud in the vote he lost to Joe Biden.

Trump announced on Twitter the termination “effective immediately” of Chris Krebs, who leads the agency that jointly declared “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

Trump, who refuses to acknowledge that he lost his bid for reelection to Democrat Biden, has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the voting and count were replete with fraud.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

“Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

Krebs, who reportedly told friends last week he expected to be removed, appeared to confirm it in a tweet on his personal account.

– No evidence –

“Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow,” he wrote.

Krebs was in charge of fending off possible foreign and domestic hacker intrusions into myriad voting machines, sorting and counting machines, databases and other systems that states and localities rely on to tally ballots.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Krebs and his team had “worked diligently to safeguard our elections.”

“Instead of rewarding this great service, President Trump is retaliating against Director Krebs and other officials who did their duty,” he said in a statement.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse wrote: “Chris Krebs did a really good job — as state election officials all across the nation will tell you — and he obviously should not be fired.”

The challenge was even tougher this year because of the complexities of the coronavirus, which forced a sweeping turn to voting by mail.

Under Krebs, CISA had also warned several times that Russians and Iranians were making attempts to break into US systems, as Russians had tried in 2016.

The White House was reportedly particularly unhappy about a CISA webpage set up to fight disinformation called “Rumor vs Reality.”

The page rejected claims Trump and others have made, including that many votes were made in the names of dead people, that counting the ballots days after election day is not normal and that shifting vote counts indicate fraud.

Through numerous reviews, investigations and lawsuits, no evidence has come up of any significant distortion or loss of votes, by accident or fraud.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” an official group of senior US federal and state election officials said in a report last week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And on Monday, a group of 59 top election security experts also dismissed claims of significant malfunction or fraud, saying the claims “either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

From survive to thrive, working together for a better future

For most of us, 2020 has been a year of almost dramatic, almost traumatic change. As individuals, our lives have been transformed; as businesses,...

12 mins ago

World

Iota, weakened but deadly, rips through Central America

Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Nov 15 – Iota has killed at least eight people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive...

42 mins ago

World

UN warns of ‘full-scale humanitarian crisis’ in Ethiopia conflict

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 17 – The UN said Tuesday that a full-blown humanitarian crisis was unfolding in northern Ethiopia, where thousands of people...

9 hours ago

Focus on China

China-Africa Media Cooperation Forum held in Nairobi coinciding with FOCAC’s 20th anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya nov 17 – The High-Level China-Africa Media Cooperation Forum 2020 was held in Nairobi on Tuesday, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of...

10 hours ago

Capital Health

Nairobi registers highest COVID-19 cases as Kenya confirms 925 new infections

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov, 17 – The Ministry of Health has announced 925 more coronavirus cases picked from a sample size of 5,559, representing a...

13 hours ago

Africa

Dozens killed in eastern DR Congo, ADF militia blamed

Beni, DR Congo, Nov 17 – Around three dozen people have been killed in the Beni region in Democratic Republic of Congo’s troubled east, local...

14 hours ago

Africa

Five killed in Somalia restaurant suicide attack

Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov 17 – Five people, some of them police, were killed and more than 10 injured Tuesday when a suicide bomber attacked a...

15 hours ago

Kenya

CS Juma roots for mentorship of women in the security sector

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has urged women in the security sector, particularly those in leadership, to mentor others...

15 hours ago