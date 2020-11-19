Triple-digit virus cases reported in Nairobi, Kiambu and Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Nairobi, Kiambu and Mombasa recorded triple-digit coronavirus cases on Thursday with nationwide cases reported at 1,459 within a 24-hour period.

The new cases were detected from 10,146 samples analyzed within the reporting period. The total confirmed cases in the country since March rose to 74,145.

Nairobi maintained highest 24-hour caseload at 472, followed by Kiambu with 311 cases, Mombasa with 108.

Laikipia recorded 63 cases, Uasin Gishu (53) Busia (49) Kisumu (48) Meru (43) Nakuru (36) Kericho (33) Kisii (29) Kakamega (29) Marsabit (17) Murang’a (16) Nyamira (16) Kajiado (15) Garissa (13) Nandi (12) Kitui (120 Nyeri (11) Machakos (11) Siaya (10) Bungoma (10) Turkana (8) Kirinyanga (8) Kilifi (6) Bomet (5) Trans Nzoia (4) Homa bay (3) Makueni (2) Taita Taveta (2) Kwale (2) Isiolo (1) and Tharaka Nithi (1).

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported seventeen virus-related fatalities, raising total fatalities to 1,330.

On a positive note, Kagwe reported that 780 patients have recovered from the disease, including 690 from the home based care program and 90 discharges from hospitals, raising countries total recoveries since April to 50,658.

According to the Ministry, 1,116 COVID-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals across the country while 6232 are on the home-based isolation program.

Fifty-nine patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 27 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 28 on supplemental oxygen.