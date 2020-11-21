Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's top kidney Specialist Dr. Anthony Omollo succumbed to COVID-19 on November 21, 2020.

Capital Health

Top Kidney specialist Dr. Anthony Omollo succumbs to COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Kenya has lost yet another top doctor to COVID-19, a worrying trend that continues to send shock waves among professionals in the healthcare sector, particularly those in the frontline in fighting the pandemic.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council (KMPDU) on Saturday confirmed the death of Kidney specialist Dr. Anthony Jude Omollo, who was also the head of renal unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

He was also the President of the African Association of Nephrology and Deputy Director of the East African Kidney Institute.

“The KMPDC Chair, CEO, Council Members and staff would like to pass their deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Anthony Jude Omollo Were a Nephrologist who passed on the 21st of November 2020. May he rest in peace,” KMPDU tweeted.

Dr. Omollo is reported to have succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at a city hospital where he had been re-admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr. Omollo’s death brings the total number of medical specialists who have succumbed to COVID-19 in the country to 31.

KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda eulogized Dr. Omollo as “a teacher, mentor and leader in nephrology” adding that his ultimate reward “lies with the Almighty”.

“14 days ago you asked us to pray for you, as you got re-admitted to ICU due to COVID-19 complications. We wake up to the heartbreaking and devastating news of your demise,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The council last week issued a strike notice which lapses on 6 December 2020 over failure by the government to provide healthcare workers with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Besides the provision of adequate PPEs, the union wants medics to be given a substantive risk allowance and a comprehensive medical allowance that would cater for the doctors’ treatment especially those who contract the virus while in the line of duty.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has pleaded with the medics to resume work and urged them to prioritise saving the lives of Kenyans before issuing demands.

Kenya has so far recorded 1, 349 fatalities with the number of infections standing at 75, 193 as at November 20.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Huge crowd gathers for Pakistani firebrand cleric’s funeral

Lahore, Pakistan, Nov 21 – Massive crowds of maskless mourners gathered in Lahore on Saturday for the funeral of hardline Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain...

9 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

US extends Iraq sanctions waiver until before Biden inauguration

Baghdad, Iraq, Nov 21 – Washington has granted Iraq a shortened 45-day sanctions waiver to import Iranian gas that will expire days before US President...

55 mins ago

World

Pompeo to meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 21 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet negotiators from the Afghan government and Taliban on...

1 hour ago

World

Guatemalan VP urges president to resign with him

Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov 21 – Guatemala’s vice president on Friday said he had asked President Alejandro Giammattei to resign with him “for the...

3 hours ago

Africa

Three years after Mugabe’s ouster, hope dissipates in Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe, Nov 21 – Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe stepped down on November 21, 2017, bringing an end to nearly four decades of...

4 hours ago

Headlines

How 7 girls were lured after meeting online, then disappeared

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Detectives have established that an Instagram page acted as a first meeting point for 7 teenage girls who had...

4 hours ago

Politics

Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

Washington, United States, Nov 21 – Twitter will hand control of the presidential @POTUS account to Joe Biden when he is sworn in on...

5 hours ago

World

Crunch time for France’s Sarkozy as graft trial looms

Paris, France, Nov 21 – Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial Monday on charges of trying to bribe a judge, in what...

5 hours ago