Top Kidney specialist Dr. Anthony Omollo succumbs to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Kenya has lost yet another top doctor to COVID-19, a worrying trend that continues to send shock waves among professionals in the healthcare sector, particularly those in the frontline in fighting the pandemic.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council (KMPDU) on Saturday confirmed the death of Kidney specialist Dr. Anthony Jude Omollo, who was also the head of renal unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

He was also the President of the African Association of Nephrology and Deputy Director of the East African Kidney Institute.

“The KMPDC Chair, CEO, Council Members and staff would like to pass their deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Anthony Jude Omollo Were a Nephrologist who passed on the 21st of November 2020. May he rest in peace,” KMPDU tweeted.

Dr. Omollo is reported to have succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at a city hospital where he had been re-admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr. Omollo’s death brings the total number of medical specialists who have succumbed to COVID-19 in the country to 31.

KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda eulogized Dr. Omollo as “a teacher, mentor and leader in nephrology” adding that his ultimate reward “lies with the Almighty”.

“14 days ago you asked us to pray for you, as you got re-admitted to ICU due to COVID-19 complications. We wake up to the heartbreaking and devastating news of your demise,” he said.

The council last week issued a strike notice which lapses on 6 December 2020 over failure by the government to provide healthcare workers with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Besides the provision of adequate PPEs, the union wants medics to be given a substantive risk allowance and a comprehensive medical allowance that would cater for the doctors’ treatment especially those who contract the virus while in the line of duty.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has pleaded with the medics to resume work and urged them to prioritise saving the lives of Kenyans before issuing demands.

Kenya has so far recorded 1, 349 fatalities with the number of infections standing at 75, 193 as at November 20.