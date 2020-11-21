Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was toppled three years ago on Saturday, but many in the country feel little has changed

Africa

Three years after Mugabe’s ouster, hope dissipates in Zimbabwe

Published

Harare, Zimbabwe, Nov 21 – Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe stepped down on November 21, 2017, bringing an end to nearly four decades of iron-fisted rule.

His resignation came days after military tanks rolled through the capital Harare. The coup was greeted with euphoria, tens of thousands pouring into the streets to celebrate.

But today, three years after his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa took over, the high hopes for change have dissipated into disaffection.

– What has changed after Mugabe? –

“Nothing has changed. Things have only got worse,” said Ibbo Mandaza, head of the Harare-based Southern African Political and Economic Series.

“Look at the levels of poverty. Look at the repression. Things are much worse.”

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was toppled three years ago on Saturday, but many in the country feel little has changed © AFP/File / ALEXANDER JOE

– Is the economy any better? –

On assuming power, Mnangagwa pledged to fix the country’s moribund economy which had taken a battering under Mugabe’s watch.

But the economic woes — including the foreign currency crunch which plagued Mugabe’s rule — remain, the promise of new jobs still a pipe dream for many.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While some goods which were once either scarce or inaccessible are now readily available, most of the population cannot afford basic necessities.

The UN World Food Programme, which has traditionally provided aid to the poor in rural areas, has expanded its reach to urban dwellers.

The World Bank predicts the economy will contract by 10 percent this year, while the government says it will shrink 4.5 percent due to macro-economic and Covid-19 shocks.

Mnangagwa has blamed the economic struggles on unnamed enemies.

“This battle is being fuelled by our political detractors, elite opportunists and malcontents who are bent on pushing a nefarious agenda,” he has claimed.

The ruling Zanu-PF party claimed Friday that at least 500,000 formal jobs had been created under Mnangagwa.

– What about human rights? –

Mnangagwa’s government has targeted opposition figures, rights activists and lawyers in what is seen as a tactic to strike fear into a restive population.

Human rights monitoring group Zimbabwe Peace Project said that since November 2017 it has documented 7,962 cases of abuse, including abductions of around 100 activists and opposition figures by suspected state agents or pro-government supporters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rights abuses “are worse and more gruesome,” prominent human rights activist Jestina Mukoko said.

In 2018, six people were gunned down when soldiers deployed to quell protests over delayed election results.

Five months later 17 others were killed after the military was sent out to quell demonstrations over a fuel price hike.

Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been detained twice this year — once for endorsing anti-corruption protests and more recently for tweeting about plans to grant bail to a politically-connected miners chief arrested trying to smuggle gold.

– Is anything new politically? –

University of Zimbabwe political scientist Eldred Masunungure said the present picture “points to a comprehensively volatile situation”.

“Nothing points to stability but I don’t want to overstate this because we have reached this crossroads many times before and the country has not collapsed. The default position in the country is one of instability. It appears like the new normal.

“It’s an exceptional case where the regime survives despite the volatility, where citizens don’t rise up despite the simmering anger. The regime staggers but does not fall. That’s the mystery of our situation.”

– What are ordinary people saying? –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the streets of Harare, resident Timothy Bhaureni said “things cannot continue this way”.

“These people should just admit they have failed.”

“Little did we know that we were swimming into a pool infested with crocodiles,” Itai Tione Wasu tweeted.

“Mugabe had to go but I regret allowing myself to endorse the coup.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Guatemalan VP urges president to resign with him

Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov 21 – Guatemala’s vice president on Friday said he had asked President Alejandro Giammattei to resign with him “for the...

20 mins ago

Headlines

How 7 girls were lured after meeting online, then disappeared

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Detectives have established that an Instagram page acted as a first meeting point for 7 teenage girls who had...

1 hour ago

World

Pompeo to meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 21 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will Saturday meet negotiators from the Taliban and Afghan government...

2 hours ago

World

Death of firebrand cleric in Pakistan clouds future of extremist movement

Islamabad, Pakistan, Nov 21 – In life, Pakistani hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi terrorised the country’s religious minorities and incited nationwide riots, all while...

2 hours ago

Politics

Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

Washington, United States, Nov 21 – Twitter will hand control of the presidential @POTUS account to Joe Biden when he is sworn in on...

2 hours ago

World

Crunch time for France’s Sarkozy as graft trial looms

Paris, France, Nov 21 – Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial Monday on charges of trying to bribe a judge, in what...

2 hours ago

World

Merkel, Germany’s ‘eternal’ chancellor, marks 15 years in power

Berlin, Germany, Nov 21 – In power so long she has been dubbed Germany’s “eternal chancellor”, Angela Merkel marks 15 years at the helm...

3 hours ago

World

Protests in Brazil after security guards beat black man to death

Brasília, Brazil, Nov 21 – The death of a black man beaten by white security guards at a supermarket sparked protests across Brazil Friday...

3 hours ago