T-Mall flyover on Langata road to be completed by 2024 – KeNHA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya – The Kenya National Highway Authority has announced that the construction of T-Mall flyover on Langata road and footbridges across Mbagathi road and Nyayo stadium will be completed by 2024.

The authority’s Assistant Director in charge of Corporate Communications Charles Njogu said the Sh3 billion project will be done in seven phases so as to ensure minimal traffic interruption.

Njogu noted that once the project is completed it will ensure safe, reliable crossing for pedestrians, reduce road accidents at the target locations and ease traffic congestion.

“The detailed designs of the flyover have been finalized and mobilization on-site is ongoing,” he said.

The flyover will allow vehicles headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to pass over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to Wilson Airport.

Vehicles headed to Mbagathi Road, South C, Wilson Airport will use the underpass in a move that will terminate traffic jam on the busy Langata Road.

The project is part of the bilateral financial cooperation between the government of Kenya through the Ministry of Transport and the government of Spain.

It is being implemented under the EPC/Turnkey Contract framework and was signed between KeNHA and the Contractor, Mls CENTURION Espanola de Coordination Tecnica Y Finariciera, S.A of Spain.