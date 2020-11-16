NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is slated to meet Senators on Monday to discuss outstanding issues relating to the transfer of the health function to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).
The virtual meeting with the Senate Committee on Health comes amid claims that Sonko is sabotaging the national government agency in its delivery of health services, a function Sonko ceded through a deed of transfer signed on February 25.
In a testimony filed at the committee chaired by Trans Nzoia Senator Micheal Mbito, NMS Director for Health Services Dr Josephine Mbae said the monies meant to benefit level two and three hospitals are still held by the county and the signatories to the account have not been changed to officers of NMS mandated to execute the health function.
Governor Sonko and Director-General of the NMS Major General Mohammed Badi have been at loggerheads with the latter claiming City Hall had refused to surrender Sh127 million held in a Special Purpose Account at the Central Bank.
The health docket is among the four key functions that Governor Sonko surrendered to the national government.
Capital Health
Sonko to meet Senators as City Hall-NMS clash impedes health services
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is slated to meet Senators on Monday to discuss outstanding issues relating to the transfer of the health function to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).
Popular
Capital Health
US Elections (2020)
Capital Health
US Elections (2020)
Corona Virus Data
More on Capital News
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia has directed teachers aged 58 years and above to work from home...
World
Islamabad, Pakistan, Nov 16 – Pakistan authorities sealed off a major road into the capital Islamabad for a second day Monday as a far-right...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations seized over 3,050 grams of a powdery substance suspected...
World
Lima, Peru, Nov 15 – Peru was without a president Monday after Congress failed to agree on a successor to interim leader Manuel Merino,...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Teachers Service Commission on Monday said all 337,000 government-employed tutors will receive full medical cover under the Commission’s...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Monday ordered a two-week closure of county headquarters following a spike in COVID-19 infections at...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 –One person died on Monday morning while four others escaped with injuries after an accident involving three vehicles along the...
World
Vancouver, Canada, Nov 16 – Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou faces a new round of extradition hearings starting Monday in Vancouver, as the two-year anniversary...