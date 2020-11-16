Sonko to meet Senators as City Hall-NMS clash impedes health services

Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta pictured here with Governor Sonko (far left) and Major General Badi (second left) who heads the NMS, a national government-appointed administrator of four key functions ceded by Sonko in February/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is slated to meet Senators on Monday to discuss outstanding issues relating to the transfer of the health function to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The virtual meeting with the Senate Committee on Health comes amid claims that Sonko is sabotaging the national government agency in its delivery of health services, a function Sonko ceded through a deed of transfer signed on February 25.

In a testimony filed at the committee chaired by Trans Nzoia Senator Micheal Mbito, NMS Director for Health Services Dr Josephine Mbae said the monies meant to benefit level two and three hospitals are still held by the county and the signatories to the account have not been changed to officers of NMS mandated to execute the health function.

Governor Sonko and Director-General of the NMS Major General Mohammed Badi have been at loggerheads with the latter claiming City Hall had refused to surrender Sh127 million held in a Special Purpose Account at the Central Bank.

The health docket is among the four key functions that Governor Sonko surrendered to the national government.

