Senator wants institutions offering essential services barred from charging parking fees

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ali has petitioned the Senate to deliberate how public institutions offering essentials can be tamed from charging high parking fees.

In his motion, Senator Ali raised concerns that access to institutions such as hospitals, education, and other places offering essential services were minting money from desperate Kenyans for parking.

All top hospitals in the country including Aga Khan, Nairobi Hospital, MP Shah and others charge parking fees.

Senator Ali argues that charging parking fees amount to double taxation because the motorists are customers who still pay for services rendered.

Consequently, the Senator has asked Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney and the Council of Governors to come up with a policy framework to create an enabling environment for the protection of motorists accessing the institutions offering essential services from paying exorbitant parking fees.