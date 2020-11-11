Connect with us

Governor Lee Kinyanjui has been on the forefront championing the elevation of Nakuru to a city amid opposition from a section of county lawmakers/FILE

County News

Senate labour committee wants Nakuru’s city elevation halted over cruel evictions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – The Nakuru County bid of attaining city status now hangs in the balance after a report by the Senate Committee on Labour released on Wednesday indicted the county government for rounding up and dumping street children in Chemasusu Forest.

The Committee which is chaired by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja recommended that the Senate pause the process of conferment of city status until the county demonstrates measures taken to address the matter.

Senators who made their preliminary remarks on the reports after it was officially submitted in the House gave the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) two months to conclude investigations and recommendations for prosecution of officers named.

The Committee also recommended the compensation of street children to be for mental and physical trauma.

The swoop exercise initiated in March was seen as one of the measures of cleaning up the town towards the new status. 

