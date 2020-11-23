Security Guard shot dead during Mountain Mall robbery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22- A security guard was on Sunday night shot dead during a robbery incident at a supermarket in Mountain Mall on Thika Superhighway.

According to witnesses, the guard had confronted armed thugs, who then opened fire on him in the head and chest.

“Two were pretending to be shoppers but they were actually on a surveillance mission,” a senior detective told Capital FM News of the raid by four thugs.

The incident occurred at about 9pm as the supermarket was preparing to close.

Witnesses said the thugs escaped with a briefcase stashed with cash of unknown amount.

“They went with a briefcase full of cash,” a witness said.