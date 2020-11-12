Scientists at NACOSTI workshop urged to collaborate on COVID-19 research

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Principal Secretary for University Education and Research Amb Simon Nabukwesi has called on scientists across the country to collaborate and devise ways to combat COVID-19.

Speaking at the end of a three-day symposium in Mombasa County, Nabukwesi said scientists have a key role to play in improving lives and encouraged more researchers to prioritize research areas that can improve the country’s economy and social economic standards of Kenyans.

“We must change our culture and influence every person to take various responsibilities in Kenya if we are to realize the fight against covid-19,” he said.

He cited South Africa as one of the African nations that have carried out investigations on coronavirus by collecting data daily to measure improvements in terms of response.

The workshop was organized by the National Commission on Science Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI).

The PS also gave a presentation on proposed higher education reforms outlining five thematic areas recommended for review among them governance and management of institutions of higher learning, funding and recruitment.

Nabukwesi said the government is reviewing the existing policies to make them relevant and responsive to emerging challenges.

The PS recognized the efforts and great ideas which emerged at the conference’s deliberations and presentations by scholars and CEOs noting that “this retreat and workshop should not just be a mere formality it should inspire us, put us on the trajectory to have focus, an ounce of practice is better than tones of teaching”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He challenged scientists to aspire to do better, based on the knowledge they acquired in the workshop.

“Great ideas have emerged in the conference, therefore let us be consistent and do what we can do, motivate our scholars and scientists since the government is in full support of scholars as transformers of this nation,” he said.

Scientists all over the world are grappling with scientific methods and options to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, a pharmaceutical company Pfizer, and its partner BioNTech in United States of America said their experimental vaccine appears to work with preliminary analysis suggesting that the vaccine is more than 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has however expressed reservations concerning the vaccine insisting that the government will not rush to procure it.

In Kenya, the virus has so far claimed 1,180 lives and infected 65,804 others.

However, 43,626 have recovered.