Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga convened a pro-BBI meeting in Naivasha on November 1, 2020.

Headlines

Ruto allies cry foul as Uhuru and Raila host pro-BBI meeting in Naivasha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga were expected in Naivasha on Monday for a meeting with MPs and Senators supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The meeting, which kicked off on Sunday, is exclusive to leaders supporting all the recommendations in the BBI report that was launched last week, sending the strongest signal that the two top leaders have no time with anyone opposed to it or its sections.

“There is nothing to be added in the (BBI) report. We are going to pass it as it is,” said Maina Kamanda, nominated Member of Parliament.

He said those “shouting that the report should be amended had the opportunity to present their views when the first draft was released.”

Deputy President William Ruto and leaders allied to him have vowed to rally Kenyans to reject the report if contentious issues are not addressed.

“We are saying that if this document remains only about expanding the Executive, we shall stop this reggae,” Ruto said in Tharaka Nithi on Sunday during a charm offensive seen as part of his 2022 campaigns.

During the launch of the report at the Bomas of Kenya, Ruto highlighted key issues he wants reviewed, including having only key political parties play a role in hiring electoral commissioners, having a Police Commission which will be controlled by the Executive and the introduction of the Judiciary Ombudsman who shall be a presidential appointee.

Ruto and his allies were not invited to Naivasha for a retreat for Senators and the meeting where President Kenyatta and Raila were expected, with the loyalists reading malice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If they want a smooth and successful process then they should walk their talk and be more widely consultative,” said Susan Kihika, Nakuru Senator.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei also protested, saying he was not invited to the talks.

“I did not receive any invitation. I am told it is was some Kamukunji for those pro-BBI,” he said.

But Senate Majority Whip Irung’u Kang’ata has dismissed those demanding to know why they were not invited, saying the meeting was specifically for those who support the report.

Reports indicate that President Kenyatta and Odinga will unveil a roadmap for the BBI campaign at the Naivasha meeting which culminate to a national referendum set for next year.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for Covid-19

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 2 – The World Health Organization chief said late Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact...

9 mins ago

World

South Korea’s ex-president Lee Myung-bak goes back to prison

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Nov 2 – Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak headed to prison on Monday after a Seoul court upheld a...

12 mins ago

World

Record fires ravage Brazil’s Amazon and Pantanal regions

Brasília, Brazil, Nov 2 – A record high number of fires scorched Brazil’s Amazon and Pantanal wetlands last month, official data showed on Sunday,...

57 mins ago

World

Trump vows to disprove polls, Biden urges ‘take back our democracy’

Hickory, United States, Oct 30 – Donald Trump vowed to again defy the polls as he sprinted through five swing states Sunday, while his...

5 hours ago

World

New English lockdown could last longer than month, govt says

London, United Kingdom, Nov 1 – A new four-week coronavirus lockdown in England will be extended if it fails to reduce infection rates, the...

12 hours ago

World

Clashes in Spain over virus restrictions for second night

Madrid, Spain, Nov 1 – Police in Spain made dozens of arrests during clashes with protestors for a second consecutive night as demonstrators took...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 maintains double-digit positivity rate as death toll crosses 1,000-mark

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1  –The Ministry of Health reported 685 coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday from 4,433 samples analyzed over a 24-hour...

16 hours ago

Corona Virus

Madrid funeral workers strike during pandemic

Madrid, Spain, Nov 1 – Madrid municipal funeral home workers staged a 24-hour strike Sunday to demand more staff to face an expected rise...

16 hours ago