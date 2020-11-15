Connect with us

Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks to journalists after a meeting with Governors from Western Kenya who resolved to support the Building Bridges Initiative report.

BBI

Raila tells critics to stop peddling propaganda on BBI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told off critics of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, accusing them of spreading propaganda to mislead the public.

Odinga, who was speaking after a meeting with Western Kenya Governors, dismissed as “unfounded” concerns by the critics led by Deputy President William Ruto and a section of the clergy.

Catholic Bishops and a section of human rights groups have recently cautioned Kenyans against supporting the initiative fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, saying they have reservations about the imperial presidency, a bloated Parliament and a conflicted electoral commission under the BBI report.

“I have been very much part of the struggle for reforms and change and will never be a party to any amendment that will recreate an imperial presidency,” the Orange Democratic Movement leader said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi and his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa were also present at the meeting.

On the creation of a Judiciary Ombudsman appointed by the President, Odinga said Kenyans will for once have a place to channel their grievances against Judges if any need arises- assuring that it will not interfere with the Judiciary independence.

“This is where Kenyans will go and raise their complaints,” he said of the Judiciary Ombudsman’s office.

He wondered, “how independent the Ombudsman will be is appointed by the Chief Justice?”

Odinga explained that the Ombudsman will only be picked by the President after a well-guided process that will see several suitable candidates vetted by Parliament.

“I don’t know how that interferes with the independence of Judiciary,” he said dismissing claims by Ruto, his allies and the Catholic Church as “propaganda.”

In a statement this week, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops said “To give the President the power to appoint a Prime Minister and two Deputies risks consolidating more power around the president thereby creating an imperial presidency.”

The Bishops had also warned that the country is broke and cannot afford to hold a referendum.

They expressed reservations on the BBI proposal seeking to expand the Senate to 94 members from the current 67, and the National Assembly to 363 from the current 349 saying it “will be a huge burden to the taxpayers of this country who are reeling with a huge wage bill supporting the present numbers of legislators.”

“There is no reason why we should have such a large number of legislators. We do not want more government, but better government,” read the Bishops’ statement.

On the concern of cost, Odinga said the proposed Prime Minister and his two Deputies will be elected Members of Parliament accruing no extra-salaries other than the allowances that comes with their mandate.

Unlike the current setup where the Executive is drawn from technocrats, he said, some members will now be legislators.

“I think this is actually reducing cost rather than adding cost to the taxpayers. That is another propaganda,” he said.

He said it is necessary to have a Prime Minister since “he will bring the Executive into the house.”

