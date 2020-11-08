Connect with us

Kenya's Foreign Affairs PS Ambassador Macharia Kamau led a delgation to Mogadishu for bilateral talks with his counterpart Ambassador Mohamed Ali Nur Hagi, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia. /MFA.

Africa

PS Kamau leads Kenya delegation to Mogadishu for bilateral talks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau was in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday where he led a delegation for talks on bilateral relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the three-day visit was aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries’ ties, including on trade, investment and regional cooperation.

“Kenyans and Somalis should focus more on increasing trade and commerce, rather than the political issues,” Amb. Kamau said citing the abundance of fish in Somalia.

On his first day, the PS held talks with his counterpart Ambassador Mohamed Ali Nur Hagi, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia where the two nations committed to bolstering their trade relations.

Ambassador Kamau said that besides, importing Khat, Somalia can import rice, avocado, beans, cement and steel from Kenya and other construction and agricultural products which would enhance wealth creation and development.

He, however, stressed that the prosperity and development of both countries would be realized much faster with a peaceful and stable Somalia.

He pointed out that Kenya and Somalia are neighbours, a situation that cannot be changed and insisted that the two countries ought to find ways of living together in harmony for the benefit of their peoples.

On the sidelines of his meeting, Ambassador Kamau also met with British and European Union envoys at Kenya’s Embassy compound where they discussed the security situation in Somalia and the role of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kamau was also briefed on the challenges AMISOM is facing and the inability of Somalia forces to take over areas that have liberated by AMISOM.

On his part, Ambassador Mohamed Nur added that the two countries had good bilateral ties and should continue to seek solutions to any emerging problems through bilateral talks.

He specifically thanked Kenya for having signed a trade agreement with the Somalia chamber of commerce which needs to be improved further.

