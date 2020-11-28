Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
French protestors rally in Nantes on Friday against the new security law with more demonstrations expected on Saturday

World

Protests over security law as France reels from police violence

Published

French protestors rally in Nantes on Friday against the new security law with more demonstrations expected on Saturday © AFP / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER

Paris, France, Nov 28 – Dozens of rallies are planned Saturday against a new French law that would restrict sharing images of police, only days after the country was shaken by footage showing officers beating and racially abusing a black man.

The case shocked France with celebrities and politicians alike condemning the officers’ actions, and has brought debate over President Emmanuel Macron’s law to boiling point.

Macron on Friday called the incident an “unacceptable attack” and asked the government to come up with proposals to “fight against discrimination”.

One of the most controversial elements of the new law is Article 24, which would criminalise the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their “physical or psychological integrity”.

It was passed by the National Assembly last week — although it is awaiting Senate approval — provoking rallies and protests across France.

Rally organisers are calling for the article to be withdrawn, claiming that it contradicts “the fundamental public freedoms of our Republic”.

“This bill aims to undermine the freedom of the press, the freedom to inform and be informed, the freedom of expression,” one of Saturday’s protest organisers said.

Trade unions are expected to join the demonstrations, with members of the yellow vests — whose sometimes violent protests in 2018 and 2019 shook the country — also expected.

In Paris, the authorities had demanded that organisers limit the rally to a single location, but on Friday evening officials authorised a march.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And in a sign that the government could be preparing to backtrack, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Friday that he would appoint a commission to redraft Article 24.

Under the article, offenders could be sentenced to up to a year in jail, and fined 45,000 euros ($53,000) for sharing images of police officers.

The government says the provision is intended to protect officers from doxxing and online abuse, but critics say it is further evidence of the Macron administration’s slide to the right.

But media unions say it could give police a green light to prevent journalists — and social media users — from documenting abuses.

They point to the case of music producer Michel Zecler, whose racial abuse and beating at the hands of police was recorded by CCTV and later published online, provoking widespread criticism of the officers’ actions.

In another instance, journalists on the ground at a French migrant camp witnessed and recorded police brutality on Monday as the Paris area was cleared.

In a letter seen by AFP, Paris police chief Didier Lallement wrote to officers ahead of Saturday’s demonstration that “in the coming days, the coming weeks… there’s no doubt you will face difficulty, doubt, even anger and fear”.

But he insisted that he could “count on the integrity, sense of honour and ethics” among the force.

Protests over police brutality have already taken place elsewhere in country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the southern city of Toulouse demonstrators took to the streets on Friday evening brandishing placards with slogans like “police everywhere, justice nowhere”.

In western Nantes police said around 3,500 rallied, while organisers put the crowd at 6,000-7,000.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

The midnight confrontation that helped unleash Ethiopia’s conflict

Dansha, Ethiopia, Nov 28 – It was late on the first Tuesday in November, and Captain Hussen Besheir, an Ethiopian federal soldier, was on...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

WHO says Africa poorly prepared for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, S.A Nov 28 – The World Health Organization on Thursday urged African countries to improve their capacity to vaccinate populations against Covid-19, warning...

3 hours ago

World

Maradona’s death may trigger family inheritance battle

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 28 – Diego Maradona’s tormented private life, with its tangled relationships and paternity suits, suggests distributing his inheritance will be...

5 hours ago

County News

3 Sonko MCAs suspended by Jubilee party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28-Jubilee Party has suspended three nominated Nairobi Members of County Assembly for disregarding the party position in various matters at the...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

1,554 new COVID-19 cases in Kenya as 14 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed 1,554 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths. The latest figures raised...

8 hours ago

World

Rockets target Eritrea as Ethiopia leader resists calls for dialogue

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 27 – Eritrea’s capital came under fire from Ethiopia’s breakaway Tigray region Friday, raising fears that Ethiopia’s internal conflict could...

10 hours ago

World

French policemen detained after beating black man ‘shamed us’: Macron

Paris, France, Nov 27 – French authorities on Friday detained four police officers suspected of beating and racially abusing a black music producer in...

14 hours ago

World

Iran accuses Israel of killing top nuclear scientist, vows ‘revenge’

Tehran, Iran, Nov 27 – Iran said one of its most prominent nuclear scientists was assassinated Friday in an attack outside Tehran, blaming arch...

15 hours ago