Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Peru's interim president Manuel Merino resigned following an ultimaturm from Congress after a police crackdown on protesters left at least two dead

World

Prosecutors probe resigned president over Peru protest deaths

Published

Lima, Peru, Nov 16 – Public prosecutors in Peru opened a preliminary investigation Monday against former president Manuel Merino, his interior minister and other officials over the deaths of two people in weekend anti-government protests, state prosecutor Zoraida Avalos said.

Merino, who resigned on Sunday, his chief of staff Flores Araoz and interior minister Gaston Rodriguez face investigation for “abuse of authority and intentional homicide” for the death of the two protesters on Saturday, apparently from shotgun pellets fired by police, said Avalos.  

Avalos said the deaths “will not go unpunished.”

The case may also involve other defendants because of “serious injuries” to dozens of other protesters during clashes with police in Lima, the prosecutor said.

She said the investigation would also cover cases of “forced disappearance,” because of nine demonstrators whose whereabouts have been unknown since Saturday. 

Initially more than 40 demonstrators were listed as missing, but most turned up on Sunday. 

The Congress is scheduled to meet later Monday to try to agree on a new president to replace Merino. 

The former Congress speaker spent just five days in power after setting off street protests following his controversial replacement of the impeached Martin Vizcarra.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

Nobel Committee urges halt to Ethiopia fighting

Oslo, Norway, Nov 16 – The Nobel Committee that awarded Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the 2019 Peace Prize said on Monday it was “deeply...

31 mins ago

World

UK PM insists he’s fighting fit despite order to self-isolate

London, United Kingdom, Nov 16 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who survived intensive care after contracting Covid-19 earlier this year, insisted on Monday...

1 hour ago

World

Maximum Category 5 Hurricane Iota barrels towards Central America

Bilwi, Nicaragua, Nov 15 – Hurricane Iota strengthened into a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane and was set to slam into Central America late Monday,...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

WHO hails ‘encouraging’ Covid vaccine news

Geneva, Switzerland , Nov 16 – The World Health Organization chief hailed Monday “encouraging” news about Covid-19 vaccines but expressed concern about surging cases in many...

2 hours ago

World

Historic wins for trans candidates in Brazil vote

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 16 – Transgender candidates on Monday celebrated a series of historic wins in municipal elections in Brazil, where they...

2 hours ago

County News

City Hall vows to starve ‘illegal’ NMS of funding as Sonko-Badi clash escalates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Crucial services in Nairobi City County could soon be paralyzed after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko vowed not to release...

2 hours ago

Africa

President Kenyatta urges de-escalation of Tigray conflict during talks with Ethiopia’s FM Mekonnen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged parties to the ongoing internal conflict in Ethiopia to find peaceful means to end...

3 hours ago

World

African leaders mount effort to mediate Ethiopia conflict

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 16 – African leaders attempted Monday to kickstart some kind of mediation in Ethiopia’s escalating internal conflict, two days after...

3 hours ago