President Kenyatta to deliver State of the Nation Address on November 12

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will deliver this year’s State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate on November 12.



In his Communication to the House on Tuesday, Speaker Justin Muturi said the House attendance will in compliance with the social distancing directives by the Health Ministry.



In guidelines released in May and July, Muturi designated the two members’ lounges and the dining hall as waiting areas that will accommodate other MPs interested in participating in the proceedings with regulations at the time permitting only sixty members inside the chamber at any given time.



In this year’s address, the Head of State will likely take stock of the Big Four agenda. The President may also root for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review vehicle, which he believes will deliver equity and national unity.



President Kenyatta will also report to Parliament the measures taken to achieve national values, progress in fulfilment of international obligations, and state of security.



The State of the Nation event is an annual constitutional requirement where the President is accorded the opportunity to address the nation, on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the realization of the national values.