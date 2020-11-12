Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects a guard of honor mounted by the Kenya Airforce outside Parliament Buildings ahead of presentation of the State of the Nation Address on November 12, 2020/PSCU

President Kenyatta says Kenya’s security stable despite fragilities in the region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The state of the country’s security is strong, President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured despite increased unrest across the region.

The President asserted the stability of the country and its security interests when he delivered a State of the Nation Address on Thursday amid turmoil in the neighboring Ethiopia.

The federal government in Ethiopia has been engaged in an escalating conflict with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) pitting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed against the region’s political leadership.

“The State of our national security is strong. Our homeland is secure from the varied threats against it. For this, on behalf of all Kenyans, and as Commander-in-Chief, I give thanks and praises to the brave men and women of our security services,” the President said.

He said Kenya is actively involved in reconciliation efforts in troubled countries, saying like he did with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, most of these counties need a handshake.

The current instability within the region, the President said, has been caused by “ethnicised and regionalised competition for political power. As has always been the case, we are working hard to support peace and reconciliation processes where they are needed the most. We seek to export our peace and pragmatism to our region knowing that success will further secure our Nation.”

To avoid Kenya from sliding to such anarchy, the President called for soberness among politicians, even as their advance their agenda.

His appeal comes at a time the country is debating the Building Bridges Initiative Report (BBI), with already sharp divisions along political lines formed, over a document seeking to unite the country.

“We must always remember that the wages of bad politics is the people’s suffering and ruin. Many neighbouring countries need a handshake, they need a politics in which competition is not turned into enmity. They need political leaders focused on including the young and desperate not inciting them to revolt against their country and their elders,” the President said.

The Head of State also noted successful efforts in quelling external attacks particularly terrorism.

“The terrorists continue to be routed, arrested and prosecuted. Their plots are detected and disrupted before they can cause serious harm to more innocent Kenyans. The war against crime and criminality continues apace, driven by a National Police Service that continues to undertake technological, human resource and skills reforms to better serve Kenyans.”

