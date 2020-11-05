President Kenyatta mourns Professor Samuel Kariuki Kabuitu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of Prof. Samuel Kariuki Kabuitu who passed on early on Thursday after a short illness.

Samuel Kabuitu, who was a Botanist and an Environmental professor at Egerton University, was father to the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) Chief Executive Officer Carole Kariuki.

In his message, President Kenyatta described the late Prof. Samuel Kariuki Kabuitu as a distinguished scholar and researcher whose work has had great bearing on education, agriculture and training in the country.

“His in-depth research especially on classification and the economic value of plants greatly impacted our agricultural sector which is the backbone of our economy,” the President said.

“Certainly his knowledge in natural resource management and sustainable agriculture boosted the cultivation of indigenous crops and helped farmers to improve production,” he added.

The Head of State said the late Prof. Kabuitu’s research work will continue to be a reference point to future generations as the demand for indigenous crops continues to increase.

President Kenyatta noted that despite his great achievements and exposure to vast opportunities outside Kenya, the late Prof. Kabuitu was patriotic and opted to use his skills, knowledge and talent in serving the country instead of venturing abroad.

“Prof. Kabuitu has indeed imparted our young people with great knowledge on environmental research not only through teaching but also through his published works.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We will forever cherish his research work on climate change adaptation and mitigation, cultivation of indigenous mushrooms to improve food security in Kenya and the use of mycorrhizae in enhancing reforestation of the Mau water complex,” said the President.

Prof. Kabuitu has authored several books and journals on botany and environment which have continued to be a reference point to many organizations and institutions of higher learning in the country and beyond.