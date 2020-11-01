Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta is received by The Most Rev. Dr. Jackson Nasoore Ole Sapit of the Anglican Church of Kenya when he arrived at All Saints' Cathedral, Nairobi County for the Celebration Service of the 50th Anniversary of the Anglican Province of Kenya/PSCU

President Kenyatta joins Archbishop Sapit in celebrations to mark ACK’s 50th anniversary

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday joined the Anglican church community in Kenya in celebrations to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the Anglican Province in the country.

The event hosted the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit was also attended by Anglican bishops heading various dioceses in the country.

The Primate of the Anglican Church of Kenya last month inaugurated a series of national celebrations from Mombasa Memorial Cathedral (MMC) to mark the anniversary.

ACK, then known as Church of the Province of Kenya (CPK), became a fully-fledged province in 1970.

President Uhuru Kenyatta joined the Anglican church community in Kenya in celebrations to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the Anglican Province in the country/PSCU

Prior to becoming a province, Kenya alongside Tanzania were part of the Province of East African in 1960.

ACK has since established thirty-seven dioceses across the country.

