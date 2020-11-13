President Kenyatta inaugurates 100-bed UN COVID-19 centre at Nairobi Hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday inaugurated a modern 100-bed capacity hospital built in a record time of three months to cater for COVID-19 patients.

The Sh846 million ($8 million) facility, which is equipped with 15 bed intensive care unit and 45 bed high dependency unit, is a partnership project of the Kenya Government, United Nations and Nairobi Hospital.

Speaking during the function, President Kenyatta noted that the new medical facility is a towering monument of the transformative power of collective global action which will serve as a showcase of the United Nations in Africa and globally.

The President said the fully-fledged hospital with modern facilities such as laboratories and operating theaters will serve UN staff and Kenyans way beyond the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will cater for United Nations staff and their families, the entire diplomatic community and augment the health care capacity in Kenya. It will also be accessible to all Kenyans even after the pandemic is eliminated; and will, in future be used to treat other infectious diseases,” President Kenyatta said.

The President who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) said the treatment centre will reinforce the position of Nairobi as the United Nations Medevac center in the Southern Hemisphere.