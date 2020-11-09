Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Pfizer said the vaccine was a 'much needed breakthrough' in the fight against Covid-19

Capital Health

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial

Published

Pfizer said the vaccine was a ‘much needed breakthrough’ in the fight against Covid-19 © AFP/File / DOMINICK REUTER

Paris, France, Nov 9 – A vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials, the companies announced Monday.

Protection in patients was achieved seven days after the second of two doses, and 28 days after the first, according to preliminary findings.

“The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19,” Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

“We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis.

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most,” Bourla added.

Across much of the globe, Covid-19 infections rates are soaring to record highs, with hospital intensive care units filling up and death tolls mounting as well.

Based on supply projections, the companies said they expect to supply up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Kosovo ex-president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing

The Hague, Netherlands, Nov 9 – Kosovo’s former president Hashim Thaci will appear on Monday before a war crimes court in The Hague, in...

19 mins ago

World

Austria police raid dozens of ‘Islamist-linked’ targets

Vienna, Austria, Nov 9 – Austrian police on Monday raided more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to radical Islamists, with orders for 30 suspects...

53 mins ago

Africa

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict risks spreading south

Tekeldengy, Ethiopia, Nov 9 – The last time Ethiopian farmer Zeleke Alabachew saw combat was two decades ago, when a border war broke out...

1 hour ago

Africa

Amnesty protests alleged Kenya plan to deport former Tanzanian MP Godbless Lema

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – Amnesty International has urged Kenyan authorities not to deport former Tanzanian Opposition Member of Parliament Godbless Lema who fled...

2 hours ago

County News

Pastoralist leaders vow support for BBI after meeting Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – Leaders drawn from the pastoralist communities, who were initially opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, have now...

2 hours ago

World

Australian media on trial for alleged Pell gag-order breach

Melbourne, Australia, Nov 9 – Australia’s biggest news organisations and editorial staff members went on trial Monday on charges they breached a 2018 gag...

3 hours ago

World

From ‘love’ to ‘thug’: Biden win to change US-North Korea dynamic

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Nov 9 – Headline-grabbing summits between the leaders of North Korea and the United States will be off the agenda...

4 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru and Raila to meet Governors over BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – Governors on Monday kicked off a two-day retreat in Naivasha where they were expected to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta...

4 hours ago