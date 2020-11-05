Connect with us

People gather at Fifth Avenue during a "Count Every Vote" rally in New York on November 4, 2020, as Joe Biden approaches the necessary electoral votes to win the presidency

World

Peaceful protests in New York as tensions rise in Detroit

Published

People gather at Fifth Avenue during a “Count Every Vote” rally in New York on November 4, 2020, as Joe Biden approaches the necessary electoral votes to win the presidency © AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

New York, United States, Nov 5 – Thousands of Joe Biden supporters marched Wednesday evening in New York to demand every vote in the tight presidential election be counted, as some Donald Trump supporters protested in Detroit demanding a halt to ballot counting in the key state of Michigan.

New York demonstrators were peaceful and spanned generations, with marchers heading from Fifth Avenue towards Washington Square Park in the heart of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.

In New York’s Democratic stronghold demonstrators were hopeful but wary of calling it for their candidate Biden just yet.

“We need to count every vote in this election,” said Sarah Boyagian, part of the Protect The Results Coalition behind the demonstration organized under tight police supervision.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump bang on the glass and chant slogans outside the room where absentee ballots for the 2020 general election are being counted at on November 4, 2020 in Detroit © AFP / JEFF KOWALSKY

“Donald Trump has claimed the election before every vote is counted and we are sending the message that that is not acceptable,” the 29-year-old told AFP.

John Fraser, 47, said he’s “worried Trump is going to void the vote.”

“I am not sure Biden has won, we have to wait until all votes are counted,” said the software developer, adding: “I am worried that democracy is hanging by a thread right now.”

The Detroit protest outside a ballot processing center were far more tense, according to an AFP photographer and clips on social media.

Cries of “stop the count!” rang out in the city in Michigan — where US media declared Biden the victor — as Trump’s campaign announced a lawsuit to try and suspend the vote count, claiming its team was denied proper access to observe vote counting.

Social media clips showed protestors with fists raised prevented from entering the center by police.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 264 — six shy of the magic number of 270 needed to win the US presidency, according to US network projections.

lbc-cat-mdo/dw

