Parties Registrar Nderitu vows stringent vetting of new outfits ahead of 2022 polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The newly inaugurated Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has warned that there will be no short cuts in the registration of political parties ahead of 2022 general elections.

Nderitu gave the stern warning even as he noted the office was so far in receipt of over 600 applications.

“Our call to the people who are registering political parties is to thoroughly study the Political Parties Act and follow the law when they come before us for registration because sometimes processes are inhibited by people who are registering the parties thinking that there can be shortcuts,” the new parties registrar said briefly after been sworn in a ceremony precided over by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Maraga called on Nderitu to be bold and fearless while discharging her duties, reminding her that the seat she has occupied is ‘hot’ especially now that political temperatures are high.

“When we come to political period, I do not have to remind you that the things political parties do are anything but legal. It is your duty to rein the mean so that we have a cohesive society. To do this, you will need to be bold and fearless but always fair. You are at the center of intense competition where the stakes are very high and emotions will run high,” Maraga advised.

She was sworn in with her two deputies, Ali Abdulahi and Christine Tabu.

Nderitu has been holding the office in an Acting capacity since August 2018 after her predecessor Lucy Ndung’u moved to the Commission on Administrative Justice.

She will now serve for a six-year non-renewable term.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) is a state office established under Article 260 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and the Political Parties Act, 2011.

The mandate of the office, among others functions, is to regulate the formation, registration, and funding of political parties in accordance with the Constitution.

The Act is the primary legal reference for the management of political parties in accordance with Articles 91 and 92 of the Constitution which envisages well-governed political parties that respect internal democracy and their constitutional status in the Kenyan political system.