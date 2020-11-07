Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
People line up to board a ferry in Mombasa in March 2020. Police officers have intensified operations on enforcing COVID-19 regulatiobs.

Headlines

over 800 arrested as 97 bars closed for flouting cOVID-19 regulations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7- Police have heightened enforcement of COVID-19 regulations, following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Friday night, 97 bars found operating past 9pm were closed in various parts of the country.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said 840 people were arrested and 55 public service vehicles detained during the operation. People arrested were flouting various public regulations which include curfew hours, face masks among others.

“This operation will continue in various parts of the country because we want everyone to be safe,” he said.

He warned that PSV operators found breaking the rules will have their sacco license revoked.

The renewed operations are meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, which had claomed more than 1,000 people by Friday.

“All police officers across the country have been instructed to enforce the COVID-19 protocols and regulations in strict compliance with the rule of law,” he said.

He said police will also work with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to come up with a way to punish private motorists disobeying the rules.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Accordingly, we appeal to everyone to wear face masks, keep social distance while in public places and avoid unnecessary travels,” Mutyambai said.

All bars and restaurants are required to close by 9pm before the curfew which starts at 10pm.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Heavy fighting near key town in Karabakh

Yerevan, Armenia, Nov 7 – Armenia reported Saturday that “fierce combat” with Azerbaijani forces took place overnight near the town of Shusha, a key...

27 mins ago

World

Bomb attack kills former Afghan TV presenter

Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov 7 – A former Afghan television presenter and two other civilians were killed in a Kabul bombing on Saturday, in an...

34 mins ago

County News

Sonko vows court action over Sh37.5bn budget stand-off

NAIROBI, Kenya November 11 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has vowed to move  to court after more than two-thirds of MCAs voted against his...

56 mins ago

World

Biden vows virus action on ‘day one’ as Europe suffers under second wave

Washington, United States, Nov 7 – The United States reported record new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as Joe Biden...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Commerce, COVID-19 top agenda as President Kenyatta meets Italian counterpart in Rome

ROME, Italy Nov 7- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday paid a courtesy call on his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarrella at his Quirinal Palace in...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Experts decry duplicated govt policies as hindrances to success of meat sector in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya November 7 – Meat stakeholders have decried the increased supply-demand gap in the sector as well as duplicated government policies as some...

4 hours ago

County News

Missing health official found at a prayer centre in Machakos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7- A Ministry of Health official who went missing late last month has been found at a praying centre in Machakos....

4 hours ago

Kenya

Passports application suspended due to upsurge of COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7- The Directorate of Immigration services suspended passports application due to the uprurge of COVID-19 infections in the country. Only emergency...

4 hours ago