Outspoken Mombasa MCA Mohammed Hatimy Succumbs To COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 14 – Mohammed Hatimy, the outspoken County Assembly member in Mombasa is dead.

Hatimy, who was also the Chairman of county’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), died on Saturday morning.

“He passed on at 3am. He was suffering from lung infection,” Mombasa County Assembly Speaker Ibrahim Khatri said. He had been admitted to Mombasa Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Hatimy was husband to Dr. Khadija Shikelly, the Mombasa County Medical Services Chief Officer.

Hatimy was among seven MCAs who tested positive leading to the temporary closure of the assembly on October 27.

He chaired the Finance Committee in Mombasa County Assembly.

His family said they were planning to bury him at the Kokowani Cemetery later Saturday.