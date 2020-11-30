Oparanya says Luhya Presidential aspirants are jokers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has intensified calls for unity among senior political leaders in Western region.

Speaking in Bungoma during the launch of the Western Region signature collection for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution Amendment Bill, Oparanya dismissed 2022 presidential aspirants from the region as “jokers who lack proper strategies to win support from voters through campaign rallies.”

“I am happy at the way the politics of the day are shaping up because it has served to expose political conmen who have been in our midst for a long time waiting to pounce on an opportunity like a hyena stalks a human being in anticipation that his swinging hand might fall off,” Oparanya said, accompanied by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

He added; “I am telling the Luhya community that you must be serious for us to matter when it comes to key decision-making posts in the country.”

The Council of Governors Chairman did not name the politicians he was referring.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and the Kakamega Governor himself have declared their intentions to contest the presidency in the 2022 polls.

One of the criteria we will be emphasizing is for the presidential aspirants to make public the financial war chest that they have assembled in order to run a well-oiled presidential campaign. We don’t want people who come to waste peoples’ time and yet they cannot put their money where their mouth is.

“We are fed up, because they have misled us for the last 30 years but now, they must also accept to be led by others,” Oparanya told a charged crowd in Bungoma.

He said communities in western Kenya stood a better chance of ascending to the presidency if they form one party with a solid support base

“I have been telling these aspirants, that you cannot be the president if you don’t have MPs in Parliament, how will you implement your agenda?” he posed.