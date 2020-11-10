Connect with us

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina was allowed in the Chamber in a Maasai traditinoal attire on November 10, 2020..

Kenya

Ole Kina allowed in Senate Chamber with Maasai attire after Speaker’s landmark ruling

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina temporarily brought proceedings in the Senate to a halt on Tuesday when he entered the Chamber clad in the traditional Maasai attire.

Ole Kina caused a stir prompting Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim to seek Speaker Kenneth Lusaka’s direction on whether the lawmaker was properly dressed.

Citing Rule 5 of the Speakers Rules and Articles 11 of the Constitution, Lusaka declared Maasai Regalia as the cultural dress that is acceptable in the Chamber, in a landmark ruling.

“Maasai dress is one of the most well known and recognised cultural heritages of Kenya and is globally synonymous with Kenya and it would be absurd if we as a people do not take pride in and celebrate it,” he stated.

And he went on to explain, “We all know that we represent our counties and every county has its own cultural dressing. Narok and Kajiado have their cultural dressing which is recognised world over. So, it will be unfortunate for me to order him out of the house.”

According to Parliament’s Standing Orders on dressing code, members, press officers, and guests are not allowed in the chamber, lounges, dining or committee rooms without being properly dressed.

“Proper dress code in the case refers to putting on a coat, tie, long-sleeved shirt, long trousers, socks and shoes or service uniform for men and decent formal or business wear for women,” the guidelines state.

