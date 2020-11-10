Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A family in Nyeri was forced to postpone a funeral after missing the body of their kin at the mortuary.

County News

Nyeri Family Cancels Funeral After Body Went Missing From Mortuary

Published

NYERI, Kenya Nov 11 – A family in Othaya was forced to cancel a burial ceremony at the eleventh hour after the body of their kin went missing from the mortuary.

Family and friends had travelled to Nyeri Funeral Home on Tuesday to collect the body for interment at Gaturuturu village in Othaya but morticians could not trace it.

The family declined to take the body given to them at the mortuary, saying it did not belong to their kin.
The body of Monicah Mumbi, a 77-year-old woman was taken to the facility on Tuesday last week for preservation ahead of the burial.

A daughter of the deceased, Loise Wangari, said that they declined to take the body they had been given after the physical features on the body failed to match with those of her mother.

“My mother was using dentures since all her teeth had gone off and they were left at home when the body was taken to the morgue. The body they are giving is of a woman with almost all teeth on. How could we have accepted it? she posed.

Outspan Hospital administration which operates the funeral home said an investigation will be undertaken on the matter.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Doctor Jeff Muigai apologized to the family for the inconvenience caused, and pledged for patience.

The family has demanded compensation for burial plans expenses incurred.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Australian election polling ‘failure’ sparks reform calls

Sydney, Australia, Nov 10 – Polls that misjudged the outcome of Australia’s 2019 election were likely caused by surveys overrepresenting educated voters, an industry...

17 mins ago

World

Russian peacekeepers head to Nagorno-Karabakh after peace deal

Yerevan, Armenia, Nov 10 – Hundreds of Russian peacekeepers were deploying to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a peace deal...

2 hours ago

World

After cosy ties with Trump, Saudi Arabia faces Biden ‘pariah’ pledge

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov 10 – US President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over its human rights failings, but...

2 hours ago

Africa

End of Ethiopia conflict coming within reach, says PM

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 10 – The end of military operations in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray is “coming within reach”, Prime Minister Abiy...

2 hours ago

World

Coronavirus vaccine results fuel hopes for return to normal

Washington, United States, Nov 9 – Hugely promising results from a coronavirus vaccine trial fuelled optimism around the world Tuesday that humanity may be...

2 hours ago

Kenya

MPs from agriculture regions want BBI to address guarantee minimum return fund

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10  – A section of Members of Parliament from agriculture regions now want assurance that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will...

3 hours ago

World

Peru’s President Vizcarra ousted in Congress impeachment vote

Lima, Peru, Nov 10 – Peru’s Congress voted Monday to impeach and oust President Martin Vizcarra over allegations he took kickbacks from developers while...

4 hours ago

World

Biden win heralds sharper China strategy by US

Beijing, China, Nov 10 – His style may be less combative than the defeated Donald Trump, but experts say a Joe Biden presidency will...

4 hours ago