Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, has promised a short and decisive war

Africa

Nobel Committee urges halt to Ethiopia fighting

Published

Oslo, Norway, Nov 16 – The Nobel Committee that awarded Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the 2019 Peace Prize said on Monday it was “deeply concerned” about fighting in the country and appealed for deescalation.

“The Committee is following developments in Ethiopia closely and is deeply concerned,” its secretary Olav Njolstad told AFP.

“It reiterates today what it said before, namely that all parties involved share responsibility for halting the escalation of violence and contributing to resolving differences and conflicts by peaceful means.”

The Nobel Committee’s five members are appointed by the Norwegian parliament, and it is extremely rare for it to comment on a past Peace Prize laureate.

In 2019, Abiy was honoured for his efforts to heal divisions with Eritrea, long an enemy of Ethiopia, as well as for his democratic reforms at home.

But he has come under fire since launching a military campaign against dissident northern region Tigray.

Almost 25,000 Ethiopians have already fled the fighting and the crisis risks destabilising the entire region.

“In 2019, and still today, the Committee thought that Abiy Ahmed was the candidate among the 300 nominated who best fulfilled” the Peace Prize criteria laid out by founder Alfred Nobel, the group said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Several past peace laureates later saw their aura tarnished, including former US president Barack Obama and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

But there is no provision in the Nobel statutes for rescinding the prize once it has been awarded.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Prosecutors probe resigned president over Peru protest deaths

Lima, Peru, Nov 16 – Public prosecutors in Peru opened a preliminary investigation Monday against former president Manuel Merino, his interior minister and other officials...

10 mins ago

World

UK PM insists he’s fighting fit despite order to self-isolate

London, United Kingdom, Nov 16 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who survived intensive care after contracting Covid-19 earlier this year, insisted on Monday...

1 hour ago

World

Maximum Category 5 Hurricane Iota barrels towards Central America

Bilwi, Nicaragua, Nov 15 – Hurricane Iota strengthened into a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane and was set to slam into Central America late Monday,...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

WHO hails ‘encouraging’ Covid vaccine news

Geneva, Switzerland , Nov 16 – The World Health Organization chief hailed Monday “encouraging” news about Covid-19 vaccines but expressed concern about surging cases in many...

2 hours ago

World

Historic wins for trans candidates in Brazil vote

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 16 – Transgender candidates on Monday celebrated a series of historic wins in municipal elections in Brazil, where they...

2 hours ago

County News

City Hall vows to starve ‘illegal’ NMS of funding as Sonko-Badi clash escalates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Crucial services in Nairobi City County could soon be paralyzed after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko vowed not to release...

2 hours ago

Africa

President Kenyatta urges de-escalation of Tigray conflict during talks with Ethiopia’s FM Mekonnen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged parties to the ongoing internal conflict in Ethiopia to find peaceful means to end...

3 hours ago

World

African leaders mount effort to mediate Ethiopia conflict

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 16 – African leaders attempted Monday to kickstart some kind of mediation in Ethiopia’s escalating internal conflict, two days after...

3 hours ago