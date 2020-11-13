NMS serves 7-day notice to dispose unclaimed bodies in 3 city-run facilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Friday issued a seven-day notice to members of the public to identify and collect unclaimed bodies of their kins at the City Mortuary failure to which the city authority will dispose them.

NMS said 166 bodies have been lying at the City Mortury unclaimed for months.

Other unclaimed bodies include nine at the Mbagathi Funeral Home and thirteen at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

“Interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the unclaimed bodies failure to which the Nairobi Metropolitan Services will seek authority for disposal,” NMS stated in a notice published on a local daily.

Of the unclaimed bodies, eighty-five are children.

Most of the bodies are said to be those of people who died in road accidents, lynching and sudden deaths.

Other causes that have been listed include drowning, shooting, murder and abortion.