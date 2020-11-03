Connect with us

L-R: Newly appointed Media Complaints Commission Chairperson William Oketch poses for a photo with ICT PS Jerome Ochieng and CS Joe Mucheru/COURTESY

Newly named Media Complaints Commission members to be inaugurated on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Newly appointed Media Council of Kenya Complaints Commissioners are on Tuesday slated to be sworn in at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi.

Justice Said Chitembwe will administer the Oath of Office to the seven-member team led by William Oketch following their appointment via Gazette Notice  dated October 14 by the ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Other members of the team are Henry Maina, Nancy Booker, Demus Kiprono, Esther Aduma, Lempaa Suyianka and Polly Waweru.

The seven-member team consists of an Advocate of the High Court who will chair the Commission, the other Six members belong to various professions and are experienced in journalism, media policy and law and media regulation.

The Complaints Commission is established the Media Council Act 2013 and its core function is to mediate or adjudicate in disputes between the government and the media, the public and the media and intra-media disputes on ethical issues.

The agency is also tasked with ensuring the adherence of high standards of journalism as provided for in the code of conduct for the practice of journalism in Kenya and achieve impartial, speedy and cost-effective settlement of complaints against journalists and media enterprises, without fear of favour.

