Nakuru’s London ward representative Sammy Karanja succumbs to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Nakuru’s London Ward Member of County Assembly Samwel Karanja Mbugua is dead.

The ward representative’s death has been linked to coronavirus, with the cosmopolitan county being listed among the hardest hit in the country.

His death was confirmed by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui through a message of the condolence on Thursday in which he noted that the MCA becomes the second Member of County Assembly to pass on within a period of two weeks.

The county’s Hell’s Gate MCA John Njuguna popularly known as Wa-Sussy also succumbed to coronavirus on November 9, while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Nursing Home.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing on of Nakuru’s London Ward MCA Hon. Samwel Karanja Mbugua. This is the second MCA in Nakuru to pass on within a period of two weeks, and third in one year,“ he said.

The Governor said the sheng-speaking MCA was easy going, likeable leader who had no time for petty disagreements adding that he was a peacemaker per excellence.

“Sammy had a unique responsibility of representing a highly multi-ethnic ward, which gave him a broader and more balanced political approach. He was an honest and hardworking leader who displayed a great zeal in resolving his constituents’ problems,” the Governor added

Nakuru is among those counties reporting daily high COVID-19 cases alongside Nairobi, Kiambu and Mombasa, Nyeri, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu and Kitui.