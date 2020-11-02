Naivasha BBI retreat resolves to popularize report without further amendments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – About 300 Members of Parliament supportive of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report have resolved to popularize the adoption of the document without any further amendments.



The resolution was announced on Monday at the end of a two-day retreat which was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Members who attended the meeting noted the document which was unveiled on Monday last week is the culmination of a lengthy process that involved an extensive public consultation exercise and was further validated through an equally detailed process.



The BBI Consultative Meeting held in Naivasha also agreed on a formula for the allocation of the seats in which counties that are presently under-represented by virtue of having a heavy population, will on the basis of population quota of 132,138 people per MP, receive additional lawmakers.



Among the raft of recommendations was the addition of 70 seats in the National Assembly, to address gender, persons with disabilities and under-representation issues within heavily populated constituencies, especially those in the urban and peri-urban areas.

The lawmakers who constituted the BBI Campaign Steering Team stated that this is great news for Kenyans who have long raised concerns over under-representation and several of whom had made submissions to the BBI steering committee on the need for additional representation.