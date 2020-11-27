Nairobians urged to submit views on Sonko impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – Members of the public have until Wednesday next week to submit their views in support or against the planned impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

This follows a notice filed by Minority Leader Michael Ogada with the support of 82 MCAs who intend to impeach the Governor over Sh37.2 billion county budget.

The Minority Leader wants Sonko ejected based on four charges including gross violation of the Constitution or any other law (Violation of the County Government Act 2012, Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2015 ), Public Finance Management Act , 2012 and Constitution) grounds abuse of office and graft citing that he has been in an out of courtrooms on various cases and is therefore unfit to hold public office.

The Clerk of the Assembly now wants to submit any representations they may have on the issues raised in the impeachment motion.

Upon the expiry of the public participation period, Article 47 of the Constitution mandates the Clerk to invite Sonko to the Assembly to respond to the allegations raised in the motion.

The Assembly’s Standing Orders provide that MCAs will have three days to dispense the motion following the expiration of a seven window from the date when the Notice was issued.

Some of the allegations cited by the Minority Leader include being on record admitting he that he was intoxicated and not in the right state of mind while signing the deed of transfer of some of his functions to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The MCA added that Sonko has been drawing a salary and hefty allowances and enjoying the privileges of the office he holds while failing to report to work.

Other charges include flouting the principles of the public finance management act on public procurement of goods and services where the procurement process of the Dandora Stadium was flouted by the Procurement Regulatory Authority.

Violation of the deed of transfer by continued willful refusal to execute the statutory warrants essential to release of funds from the County Revenue Funds which has grounded services in NMS and the county executive.

Violation of deed of transfer by refusal to hand over the necessary documentation to enable Kenya Revenue Authority to undertake optimal revenue collection under the transferred functions.