Nairobi Teen party’s queen to remain in custody for 7 days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23- The host of the weekend teen party that was busted in Mountain View estate will remain in custody for a week to allow detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) complete their investigation.

Millicent Kithinji alongside David Kibe, George Kamau and Michael Morage were arrested over the weekend in the ongoing crackdown on individuals taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to engage children in entertainment and partying activities.

Police said 44 teenagers were found in Kithinji’s house on Saturday, where various brands of alcoholic drinks, bhang and used condoms were also recovered.

The children told police they were from Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties.

The Saturday night arrest came barely after detectives rescued 7 girls who had gone missing for days and were suspected to have been involved in pornographic related affairs.

The matter is still under investigation and the manhunt of their hosts has since commenced.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish how the children sneaked out of their homes and traveled that far without raising suspicion from their parents,” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

On Sunday night, police officers in Bungoma also arrested 21 minors while drinking and partying during a birthday party held at a hotel.