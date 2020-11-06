Muturi, Lusaka gazette joint Parliament sitting for President Kenyatta’s State of the Nation Address

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 6 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka have gazetted a joint Parliament sitting for presentation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation Address slated for Thursday, November 12.

The Speakers, through a gazette notice issued Friday, notified all Members of Parliament to attend the Address which will be delivered at the National Assembly chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, beginning 2:30pm.

“President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H., shall address a Special Sitting of Parliament on Thursday, 12th November, 2020, at 2.30 p.m., in the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings,” the notice read.

“I notify all Senators that a special sitting of Parliament shall be held on Thursday, 12th November, 2020, at 2.30 p.m. in the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. Dated the 5th November, 2020,” it added.

In his Communication to the House on Tuesday, Speaker Justin Muturi said the House attendance will be in compliance with the social distancing directives by the Health Ministry.



In this year’s address, the Head of State will likely take stock of the Big Four agenda. The President may also root for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review vehicle, which he believes will deliver equity and national unity.



President Kenyatta will report to Parliament the measures taken to achieve national values, progress in fulfilment of international obligations, and state of security.



The State of the Nation Address is an annual constitutional requirement where the President is accorded the opportunity to address the nation, on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the realization of the national values.