Mutua suspends countrywide tours citing a surge in coronavirus infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has suspended his countrywide tours, citing a surge in coronavirus infections.

Mutua who had already started to popularize his 2022 presidential bid in various counties on Monday said he wants to prioritize public safety before his political ambitions.

“I have consulted experts on the COVID situation and they have told me things are not good and as a leader I have to exercise responsibility and that’s why I have decided to put on hold my listening tours for my 2022 as a presidential bid,” he stated.

The Governor has already toured Meru, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nyeri counties.

Mutua also urged other political leaders to follow suit and suspend their meetings, until the COVID-19 situation in the country is contained.

“Am urging my fellow leaders let’s put our political ambitions aside and suspend our meetings so that we can protect the lives of our people, this is the time to lead by example,” he said.

Over the last two months, the country has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases with an average of 1,000 cases reported daily.

There has also been an increase of COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry reporting an average of ten deaths daily.

Health authorities have attributed the increase in numbers to disregard of COVID-19 containment measures, accusing political leaders of being in the forefront in leading masses in defying the guidelines.

Since the COVID-19 restrictions were eased in August, politicians have been pulling large crowds with total disregard to social distancing also the public is seen not wearing masks.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set convene a crisis meeting with the 47 County Governors on Wednesday to review the evolving COVID-19 situation.