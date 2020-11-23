Murunga’s widow seeks to overturn court order blocking husband’s burial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – The widow of Matungu MP Justus Murunga has filed an urgent application in court seeking to set aside ab order barring the burial of her husband.

Christable Murunga, through his lawyer Patrick Lutta, says the order obtained by Agnes Wangui Wambiri who claims to have two children with the deceased, has caused the family a lot of anxiety and ought to varied.

The widow says in the application that Wambiri should be compelled to deposit Sh 10 million being the cost of the litigation before the court.

In the application, the widow said the family has already set burial arrangement scheduled for 27 and 28 November which should be allowed to proceed withoiut delay.

The order barring the burial was issued last week by Magistrate Agnes Makau and who set the hearing date for November 27 on the woman’s plea for DNA on her two to confirm paternity.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, Wangui argues, in court documents, that they had been excluded from funeral arrangements and are now apprehensive that they may be left out in getting a share of the late legislator.

Murunga died last week, in what reports attributed to COVID-19 complications.

Wangui further wants to be recognized alongside her two children so as to be allowed to attend the funeral and church services as part of the family.