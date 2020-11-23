Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Matungu MP Justus Murunga who died on November 14, 2020.

Headlines

Murunga’s widow seeks to overturn court order blocking husband’s burial

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – The widow of Matungu MP Justus Murunga has filed an urgent application in court seeking to set aside ab order barring the burial of her husband.

Christable Murunga, through his lawyer Patrick Lutta, says the order obtained by Agnes Wangui Wambiri who claims to have two children with the deceased, has caused the family a lot of anxiety and ought to varied.

 The widow says in the application that Wambiri should be compelled to deposit Sh 10 million being the cost of the litigation before the court.

In the application, the widow said the family has already set burial arrangement scheduled for 27 and 28 November which should be allowed to proceed withoiut delay.

The order barring the burial was issued last week by Magistrate Agnes Makau and who set the hearing date for November 27 on the woman’s plea for DNA on her two to confirm paternity.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, Wangui argues, in court documents, that they had been excluded from funeral arrangements and are now apprehensive that they may be left out in getting a share of the late legislator.

Murunga died last week, in what reports attributed to COVID-19 complications.

Wangui further wants to be recognized alongside her two children so as to be allowed to attend the funeral and church services as part of the family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Toronto enters virus lockdown as US looks to vaccine rollout

Toronto, Canada, Nov 23 – Canada’s biggest city entered lockdown on Monday in the latest bid to curb coronavirus infections, with case numbers surging...

44 mins ago

County News

DCI warns child pornography promoters as vigilance heightened to tame the vice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Kenyans have been cautioned against sharing obscene pictures and videos suspected to be of teenagers who had gone missing...

2 hours ago

World

UK Supreme Court to hear case over ‘IS bride’ return

London, United Kingdom, Nov 23 – Britain’s Supreme Court will on Monday hear the case of a woman stripped of her UK citizenship after...

3 hours ago

World

Guatemalans protest for second day to demand president resign

Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov 23 – Hundreds of Guatemalans took to the streets for a second day Sunday to demand the resignation of President...

3 hours ago

World

Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

Washington, United States, Nov 22 – US President-elect Joe Biden will name his first cabinet picks on Tuesday, his chief of staff said, even...

3 hours ago

Africa

Jihadist threat keeps 300,000 voters from Burkina polls

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Nov 22 – Hundreds of thousands of voters in Burkina Faso were unable to cast ballots in Sunday’s general election due...

3 hours ago

World

Brazil sees more protests after black man killed by security guards

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 22 – New demonstrations against racism took place Sunday outside Carrefour supermarkets in Brazil to protest the death of...

4 hours ago

World

From hope to agony, what’s left of the Arab Spring?

Beirut, Lebanon, Nov 23 – Ten years ago, a wildfire of revolts in the Arab world touched off an unlikely series of events that...

4 hours ago